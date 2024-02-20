Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,596,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,139,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

