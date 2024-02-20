Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,751,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mariner LLC owned about 0.92% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $994,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,004,000.

VEA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,283,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,200,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

