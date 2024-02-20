Guardian Capital LP Cuts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 368,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,447 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $22,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 860,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 179,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 803,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,741. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

