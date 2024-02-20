Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

QCOM traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.48. 3,156,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,288,859. The stock has a market cap of $167.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

