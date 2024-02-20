loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 3.6% Higher

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 170,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 552,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $834.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.24.

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $196,455.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,076,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,900.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 218,274 shares of company stock worth $620,232 in the last three months. 83.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 27.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 660,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 141,223 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,516,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 603,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,540,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 97,499 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

