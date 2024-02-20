Mariner LLC Has $95.36 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 287,230 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Comcast worth $95,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. 11,008,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,852,139. The company has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

