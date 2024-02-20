iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXFGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 162,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 75,863 shares.The stock last traded at $41.95 and had previously closed at $42.43.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $877.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

