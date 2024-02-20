iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 162,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 75,863 shares.The stock last traded at $41.95 and had previously closed at $42.43.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $877.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
