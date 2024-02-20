iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 162,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 75,863 shares.The stock last traded at $41.95 and had previously closed at $42.43.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $877.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

