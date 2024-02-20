Mariner LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,423 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $93,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,418,000 after buying an additional 2,832,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.53. 1,655,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,956. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.