Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Up 5.3%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.88 and last traded at $23.35. Approximately 80,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 251,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 293,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Silence Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

