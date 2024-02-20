BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 154,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 200% from the previous session’s volume of 51,414 shares.The stock last traded at $54.53 and had previously closed at $54.96.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

