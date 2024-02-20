Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.09

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.84, with a volume of 282501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VCEL. Truist Financial upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.70 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $101,706.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 59,621.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,612,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Vericel by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 40,152 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

