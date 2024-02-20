SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.23 and last traded at $48.55. 860,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,257,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.38.

SWTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 278.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,880,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

