Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 137,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 372,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

The firm has a market cap of $515.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

