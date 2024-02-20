Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 7.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 10,860,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,442,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
