Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 7.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.35. Approximately 10,860,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,442,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 616.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $178,000.

