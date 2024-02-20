NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Up 6.6%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.08. 188,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 273,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAMS. Guggenheim started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 3.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.