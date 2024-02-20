M&G’s (MNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.83) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of M&G to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 230 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.15) in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 195 ($2.46) to GBX 220 ($2.77) in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225.83 ($2.84).

Get M&G alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNG

M&G Trading Up 0.4 %

M&G Company Profile

LON MNG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 225.30 ($2.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,862,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,153,382. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 206.78. The stock has a market cap of £5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,251.67, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.35 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 232.40 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.