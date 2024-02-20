BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Up 3.9%

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 138,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 437,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Insider Activity at BrightSphere Investment Group

In related news, CEO Suren Rana sold 109,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $2,280,570.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,255.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

