InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,400 ($80.58) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.87% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,500 ($81.84) to GBX 6,000 ($75.55) in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,148.57 ($77.42).
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 4.9 %
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
