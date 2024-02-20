Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,790,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 3,926,849 shares.The stock last traded at $28.27 and had previously closed at $26.77.

CART has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

Maplebear Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CART. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $1,180,490,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter worth about $119,544,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,508,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth approximately $105,469,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,674,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

