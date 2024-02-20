Mariner LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 763,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $134,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 565,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $198.28. 20,514,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,313,621. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.