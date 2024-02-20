Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.23

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.23 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 695908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Mplx Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $36.08.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 89.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

