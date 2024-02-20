Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.48

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 761794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after buying an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,946,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,334,000 after purchasing an additional 619,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,884,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 129,611 shares during the period.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.