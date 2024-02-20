Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 64674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 13.04.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.