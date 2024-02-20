Mariner LLC Acquires 12,697 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $144,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.36. 510,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,276. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $330.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

