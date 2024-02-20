Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 40%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares were down 40% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 2,086,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 618% from the average daily volume of 290,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million. Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

