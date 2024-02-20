TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$19.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.08.
TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 17,177 hectares of mineral rights on various contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.
