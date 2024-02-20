Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,399 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 1.66% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $155,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $71.74. 371,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,761. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $72.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.