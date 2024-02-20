Mariner LLC Has $159.03 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $159,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE DHR traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $248.08. 966,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.52 and a 200-day moving average of $231.14. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $252.33. The company has a market cap of $183.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

