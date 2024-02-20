Mariner LLC Buys 17,219 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,871,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $176,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after purchasing an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,878. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.36. The firm has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

