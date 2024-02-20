Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 38,277 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $185,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Visa by 18.4% in the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.55.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

V stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,798. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $281.12. The stock has a market cap of $505.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,272 shares of company stock worth $23,395,328 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

