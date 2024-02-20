Mariner LLC Has $263.42 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,850,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,016 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.79% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $263,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.96. 1,277,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,399. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $82.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.