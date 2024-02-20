Mariner LLC Acquires 27,335 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 660,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.6% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $236,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,448,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,150,668. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $285.19 and a 1-year high of $439.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $386.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

