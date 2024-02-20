Mariner LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $306,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,986,000 after purchasing an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, hitting $246.40. 2,775,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,761. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $250.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.97. The stock has a market cap of $347.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

