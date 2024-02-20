Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $127.94. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

