CyberConnect Price Hits $8.84 on Major Exchanges (CYBER)

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. CyberConnect has a total market capitalization of $153.36 million and $56.98 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for about $8.84 or 0.00017169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,343,583 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyberconnect.me. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @cyberconnecthq. CyberConnect’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/cyberconnecthq.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberConnect (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyberConnect has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 17,343,583 in circulation. The last known price of CyberConnect is 9.27005388 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $71,403,297.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyberconnect.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

