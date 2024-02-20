Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $178.58 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $178.58 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000642 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00017038 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005377 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $4,048,396.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.