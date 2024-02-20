Guardian Capital LP Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,209 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. The company had a trading volume of 703,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $94.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

