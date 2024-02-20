Guardian Capital LP Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,386 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after buying an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after buying an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $41,800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.7 %

SNY traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. 1,683,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,015,688. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

