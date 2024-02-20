Guardian Capital LP Sells 14,535 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,515 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.11. 1,576,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,334. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.