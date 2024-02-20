Guardian Capital LP Sells 47,659 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,659 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.11% of Colliers International Group worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares cut shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $3.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.80 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

