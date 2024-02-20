Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Buys 41,300 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for about 6.6% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of First Solar worth $14,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 164,721 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,617,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 421.6% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 79.2% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 5,974 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.56.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.53. The stock had a trading volume of 934,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

