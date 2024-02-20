PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stake Lessened by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284,400 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up 1.9% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PG&E by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,839,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456,957 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after buying an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCG. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. 8,625,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,479,895. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

