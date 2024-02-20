Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 201,700 Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,000. Peabody Energy comprises approximately 2.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

BTU traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 2,218,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

In other Peabody Energy news, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $40,862,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Chirekos sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $357,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,457,502 shares of company stock valued at $130,185,357 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

