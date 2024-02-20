Forest Avenue Capital Management LP Purchases 21,600 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,682 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises approximately 5.1% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after acquiring an additional 576,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,784,000 after acquiring an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.57.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

