iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mariner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mariner LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $445,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $657,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AGG traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $97.31. 4,503,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,878,549. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.11.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

