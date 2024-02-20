Guardian Capital LP Sells 245,394 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245,394 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.99. The stock had a trading volume of 499,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $130.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

