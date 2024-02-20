Guardian Capital LP Raises Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 234,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Thomson Reuters accounts for about 1.1% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $28,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 227,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,059,000 after buying an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

NYSE TRI traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.33. 195,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,770. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average is $135.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

