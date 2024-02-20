Guardian Capital LP Sells 14,821 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,821 shares during the quarter. Stantec comprises 1.0% of Guardian Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.38% of Stantec worth $27,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Stantec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,326 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stantec by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.59. 51,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.38.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

