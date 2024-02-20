Guardian Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,373,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,890,595 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.08% of Manulife Financial worth $25,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 180,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,005,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 885,979 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,325. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.