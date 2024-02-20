Guardian Capital LP Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 207,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111,257 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.02. 7,142,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,766,873. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of 867.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shopify from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

